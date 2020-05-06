University announces ‘Racer Restart’ initiative for the fall semester

Daniella Tebib

News Editor

dtebib@murraystate.edu

Because of how COVID-19 has impacted Murray State, University administration has announced the “Racer Restart” initiative for the fall 2020 semester.

“We are working toward a traditional fall semester while making necessary adjustments for a new normal,” President Bob Jackson said. “Our guiding principle of the ‘Racer Restart’ initiative will be the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and broader community. Classes begin on Aug. 18 and we look forward to a successful fall semester.”

A fall 2020 Racer Restart Committee, co-chaired by President Bob Jackson, Vice President of Finance Jackie Dudley, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Don Robertson, Provost Tim Todd and Director of Governmental and Institutional Relations Jordan Smith, was formed to implement the initiative.

The committee has created the following subcommittees: academic affairs and faculty support; student affairs, enrollment management and campus life; administrative operations and staff support; housing, dining and auxiliary operations; facilities management; athletics; and development, alumni and branding, marketing and communication.

Murray State is currently working toward a traditional fall semester, but is making adjustments according to the effects of the pandemic which will be determined by the committee.

Jackson said he is anticipating a phased process beginning June 1 which will continue through the beginning of the fall semester.

Summer Orientation, which is a required program for entering freshman and transfer students, will be held in a virtual format. Students can register for Summer Orientation here.

Summer courses, with the exception of clinicals, co-ops, directed studies, internships and practicums, will be offered online only. There are almost 400 courses available online. Students can see what courses are available and register here.

All campus and student events and activities will also be canceled or postponed through July 31. On-campus visits are included in the canceled activities that are canceled. Prospective students can take a virtual tour or schedule a one-on-one meeting with a Murray State staff member via Zoom or phone here.

