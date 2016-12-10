Regents discuss performance based funding, enrollment
Staff Report The Board of Regents held its quarterly meeting Friday to address topics such as strategic planning, performance based funding, major projects, enrollment and…Read More
Staff Report The Board of Regents held its quarterly meeting Friday to address topics such as strategic planning, performance based funding, major projects, enrollment and…Read More
Murray State fell to the Southern Illinois Salukis in a 89-85 buzzer beater that sent the game into a overtime. The Racers jumped out to…Read More
By Nick Erickson, Staff writer The Student Government Association put on a teddy bear stuffing event in the Rocking Chair Lounge of the Curris Center…Read More
Column by Robert Valentine, senior lecturer of advertising There’s an old story about a young reporter who goes to visit a successful and famous…Read More