COVID-19 causes changes in student internships

Murray State students are being affected as their internships are being canceled or changing because of the coronavirus.

Internships are an essential component of a student’s success after graduation. Students learn skills not available in the classroom, are exposed to their future work environment and can potentially line up a job after graduation. The pandemic has led to sudden changes in the lives of several students which will impact their futures.

Brooke Short, sophomore psychology major, planned on being an undergraduate intern at Youth Villages in Memphis, Tennessee, this summer. Youth Villages offers a residential program that provides therapy for youth with emotional and behavioral issues. Her responsibilities would have included observing therapy sessions, documenting the youth and attending treatment team meetings.

“It is hard to get exposure directly to therapy and treatment,” Short said. “It was a really good opportunity to get hands-on experience that I was excited for.”

Unfortunately, Short’s internship was canceled last week. Short said this opportunity was important to solidify her career goals after Murray State and build her resume for graduate school applications. Short is disappointed, but knows the safety of the children comes first.

While some companies are canceling internships, others are still planning to go on with their programs. Companies are finding ways to give their interns meaningful experiences in a different format than expected.

Cole Emerson, senior agribusiness major, is a barge sales and logistics intern at Marquette Transportation Company in Paducah, Kentucky. His responsibilities previously included attaching weights and destinations for barges.

His internship has moved to an online format so he can work at home rather than at the Paducah site. The main difference is Emerson cannot travel to loading docks, inspect barges and go on boat rides this summer.

“The experiences that I am missing are what makes the computer work worthwhile,” Emerson said. “Also, I am unable to meet the men that work out on the river.”

Despite these unfortunate changes, Emerson has a positive outlook on the situation.

“I am extremely grateful for the work,” Emerson said. “Marquette has been beyond good to me by extending a job after last summer during this past school year.”

They even still pay him the same rate at home as they did in the office.

These students serve as two examples of the different changes happening in internships. These changes may be disheartening and subtract from the experience. However, Murray State students are resilient Racers who can make the most out of unexpected changes.

Hannah Carroll, career counselor and internship coordinator for Career Services, said in an interview with the MKY Guide that as a department their stance is to be supportive of Racers who find themselves in these circumstances.

“This includes finding alternative placements and opportunities for students,” Carroll said. “As well as helping students talk with these employers to hopefully negotiate alternative arrangements and avoid a straight cancellation or rescission.”

Career Services is still offering their usual services with the exception of headshots and the career closet. Students can check in with Career Services to discuss their concerns, find new internship opportunities, prepare for mock interviews and update their resume.

When asked what advice she has for students whose internship has been canceled or delayed, Carroll said students have the support of Career Services and resources across Murray State as a whole.

“I want them to know that they are not alone and these peaks and valleys that they are experiencing now are going to make them a better, more experienced and adaptable employee in the future,” Carroll said.

Students can contact the Career Services team by appointment through Handshake or attend virtual walk-in hours. The hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be reached here.