Students can now apply for emergency financial aid grants

Daniella Tebib

News Editor

dtebib@murraystate.edu

Students who have incurred expenses because of COVID-19 can now apply for emergency financial aid grants.

“Murray State University understands that for many of our students, the disruptions caused by COVID-19 mean more than simply transitioning to online or remote coursework,” according to an email sent to students. “Many Racers are experiencing additional expenditures related to items such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.”

Jackie Dudley, vice president of finance, said the University will distribute $3.135 million of the $6.2 million federal stimulus package to students. For more information about the federal stimulus packages, click here.

President Bob Jackson said the University will look at students who are eligible for the Pell Grant in Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 and students who have lost their jobs when distributing the funds. About 34 percent of Murray State’s students are eligible for the Pell Grant.

Students can complete the application on myGate in the Financial Aid Forms channel on the Financial Aid/Scholarships tab. The application asks for reasons the student is applying for assistance and how much aid they are requesting. The application can also be found here.

For priority consideration, students must complete the application by May 15.