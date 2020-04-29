Cozart recognized as one of top second baseman in nation

Jon Dunning

Staff Writer

jdunning1@murraystate.edu

Murray State baseball senior infielder and pitcher Jordan Cozart was ranked 26th out of 30 by D1baseball.com in the website’s top 30 second baseman in the country list published April 23.

Being in the top 30 means Cozart is among the top 10 percent of second baseman in the country.

Cozart stands out even among the top 30, as the senior ranks first in home runs, third in RBI, seventh in batting average and third in OPS out of the other players on the list.

This honor marks the second time in recent weeks that Cozart has been recognized by D1baseball.com. On March 28, the site ranked Cozart 17th in college baseball’s top 50 senior hitters in the nation.

The rankings for the top 50 senior hitters in the nation were determined by D1baseball.com’s categories of plate discipline, hit ability and game power. Cozart ranked 11th in hitting ability with a score of 80.3, which was his top category. He also placed 12th in game power with a score of 82.2.

Cozart performed well this year, hitting .414 with five home runs and 19 RBIs.

