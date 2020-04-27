Murray State addresses future plans

Gage Johnson

Editor-In-Chief

gjohnson17@murraystate.edu

With the 2019-20 school year approaching its end, Murray State is looking toward the future with some of its most recent decisions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spring 2020 commencement

After mulling over the decision, the University has decided to postpone spring 2020 commencement and combine it with commencement in December.

President Bob Jackson said commencement is an extremely important day for Murray State students and hopes they will take part in the ceremony on Saturday, December 12. Further details will be emailed to students and posted here.

Budget update

Multiple decisions regarding the current budget for the University were made at a special meeting of the Board of Regents. For that information check out The Murray State News article here.

As far as the budget for the 2021 fiscal year goes, Jackson said the University will spend the next few weeks mulling over those decisions.

“During the next few weeks, we will outline further budget decisions regarding fiscal year 2021,” Jackson said. “Again, we are committed to addressing our budget challenges in an open and transparent manner, protecting jobs to the best of our ability while also having to make strategic cost-saving measures, safeguarding academic quality and teaching excellence and ensuring our students and families a student-centered, high-quality, high-value educational experience which we have been known for nearly 100 years.”

CARES Act funding for student aid plans

Jackie Dudley, vice president of finance, said that $3.135 million out of the $6.2 million from the federal stimulus package for students was posted to the University’s bank account on Friday, April 24.

Jackson said the University is outlining how the money will be dispersed and will release more information this week.

“We are finalizing the awarding parameters based on federal government guidance for approximately $3.15 million in student financial grants,” Jackson said. “We expect a student application and further details to be available during the next few days. We will alert our students once these details are finalized and awarding will occur as soon as possible thereafter.”

Future camps, events and campus activities

With people remaining quarantined in their homes, Murray State related events are continuing to be postponed. Through July 31, no camps, events or campus activities will take place. Any previously scheduled event will be postponed, canceled, or will be conducted virtually according to Jackson.

While we are in grim times, Jackson is hopeful that students will be able to grow at Murray State again once the pandemic comes to an end.

“This crisis will pass and we will be better positioned for future growth and enhancement regarding the high-quality, high-value academic work for which we have been known for nearly 100 years,” Jackson said.

