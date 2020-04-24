Gov. Beshear issues executive order on primary election procedures

Cady Stribling

Features Editor

cstribling1@murraystate.edu

In a press release on Friday, April 24, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order that outlines how Kentucky will go about primary elections, special elections and local elections scheduled for June 23 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams came to an agreement about the elections after Adams sent the governor a formal letter of recommendation on Thursday, April 23, according to the release.

“Today’s Executive Order and regulations that will be created by the Kentucky State Board of Elections will allow all Kentuckians who are registered to vote for the upcoming primary to vote by mail through an absentee ballot,” Beshear said in the press release. “While there will be significant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic.”

According to the press release, Beshear said the State Board of Elections will provide a plan to safely conduct limited in-person voting. The Board will look into including a possible drive-through voting option so those who cannot do absentee voting can still vote.

In March, Beshear pushed back the primary elections until late June to allow for more time to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The original election was scheduled for May 19.

In the press release, Adams said Kentuckians will be pleased with their efforts to prioritize health and ensure democracy.

“Voters across the political spectrum will be pleased with this plan to protect both democracy and public health,” Adams said in the press release. “I’m grateful to Gov. Beshear for his leadership, and his working in good faith with me toward ensuring a successful and safe election.”

In Adams’ formal letter of recommendation to Beshear, he urged to include “a reasonable fear of infection or transmission during a state of public health emergency” in the definition of a medical emergency, through which Kentuckians can apply to vote absentee.

Adams also included recommendations for election funding.

“The governor will take such action as is necessary to match $1,293,541 in state funds against, and in order to secure, the maximum matching federal funds available for pandemic-related election costs,” according to the letter of recommendation.

According to Beshear’s executive order, he said all Kentuckians should utilize absentee voting on June 23 if they are able to do so.

The State Board of Election will send a postcard to each registered voter with the information and process on how to vote absentee, according to the executive order. The Board will also create an online portal to allow voters to request the absentee ballot to be mailed to them.