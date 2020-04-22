State Senate confirms appointment of alumnus to Board of Regents

Daniella Tebib

Leon Owens’ appointment to the Board of Regents was confirmed by the State Senate on April 14.

Owens was appointed regent on August 21, 2019, and has served since. Owens is the chief executive officer of Swift & Staley Inc. in Paducah, Kentucky, and an alumnus of Murray State. His term as regent will expire on June 30, 2025.

“I am humbled and honored to be confirmed by the State Senate in order to continue my service on the Board of Regents,” Owens said. “I want to express my sincere appreciation to Chair Dan Kemp for his support, encouragement and early resignation which allowed me to be confirmed. Murray State University means a great deal to me and my family and I look forward to my service in the years ahead.”

In addition to Owens’ confirmation, other changes have been made to the board. Because the board has been statutorily out of compliance regarding political registration, Dan Kemp, chair of the board, plans to resign from his position six weeks early on May 15 instead of June 30 to accommodate this appointment.

“It has been an honor to serve as a member of the Board of Regents of Murray State University since 2014,” Kemp said. “I have enjoyed my service on the board and it has been a distinct honor to serve as Board Chair this past year. Under the circumstances, I was glad to facilitate the Senate confirmation of Regent Leon Owens by resigning my post six weeks early. It was the right thing to do because Regent Owens is a highly qualified person who I know will serve with great distinction during his six-year term.”

Kemp has served on the board since 2014. He is also an alumnus, practicing attorney and former mayor of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Kemp’s resignation will leave a vacancy on the board which will be appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Chair Kemp has served this University extremely well since 2014,” said President Bob Jackson. “He has worked very hard, left an indelible mark on this institution and has led the board with honor and dignity. His selfless act to resign early speaks to his commitment of always doing what is best for Murray State. In addition, Regent Owens has served with distinction since his appointment in 2019. He is an excellent board member, has worked diligently to advance the University and it is an honor to work with him in every respect.”

In accordance with the policy of the board, Jerry Rhoads, vice chair of the board, will become the chair of the board on May 15. Rhoads is also an alumnus, attorney and former Senator from Madisonville, Kentucky.

The Board of Regents will hold a special meeting on Friday, April 24, at 8:30 a.m. CST via Zoom with the academic excellence and scholarly activities committee, enrollment management and student success committee and the finance committee. To watch a livestream of the meeting on Friday, April 24, click here.