McMahon adds five recruits for 2020-21 season

After having its season cut short after an OVC Championship loss and the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a cancellation of all postseason basketball, Murray State men’s basketball is bolstering its roster with its incoming recruiting class.

While the Racers are losing players like Anthony Smith, Jaiveon Eaves and Darnell Cowart to graduation and Jason Holiday and Noah Kamba to transferring, Murray State will welcome guards Jackson Sivills, Dionte Bostick and Justice Hill along with forwards Nicholas McMullen and Ja’Queze Kirby in the 2020-21 season.

Ja’Queze Kirby

Hailing from Hazlehurst, Georgia, the 6’6” forward Kirby will put on the blue and gold for Murray State after a successful career at Jeff Davis High School.

Kirby was a stat-sheet stuffer in his senior season for the Yellow Jackets, averaging a double-double with 19.4 ppg and 11.6 rpg along with 4.8 bpg, 4.1 apg and 2.9 spg. The incoming freshman finished his high school career with over 2,000 points and 1,500 rebounds.

Kirby’s stellar numbers led to being named a four-time All-State selection by the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association, while winning consecutive 2A Player of the Year Awards and being named the 2A Mr. Basketball in Georgia by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The incoming forward told goracers.com that he’s ready to join the family-esque comradery that Murray State has.

“The coaches showed me they really wanted me on their team and I felt like it was a place that I wanted to be at,” Kirby said. “When Murray State offered, Coach McMahon called me himself. I’m looking forward to being a part of that family.”

Dionte Bostick

Bostick will join the Racers’ backcourt after a memorable senior year at East Lake High School in Clearwater, Florida.

The 6’3” guard averaged 24.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.6 apg and 2.6 spg en route to the school’s first trip to the state tournament semifinals. For his contributions in the 2019-20 season, he was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 6A Player of the Year after earning Player of the Year honors from the Tampa Bay Times and All-State honors from the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches in his junior season.

The incoming freshman also played for former NBA forward Mareese Speights’ AAU organization and Speights congratulated him on the signing, saying via Twitter that signing with the Racers was huge for his family.

Bostick told goracers.com that it was the playing style that ultimately made him want to join Murray State.

“I liked the way they play, which is fast paced and downhill,” Bostick said. “The way they play is the way I like to play. The atmosphere at Murray State home games looks amazing and I can’t wait to be a part of it. When I watched games last season, what I tried to do was put myself in the situations that the team had.”

Jackson Sivills

Sivills is a local commit, joining the Racers after an impressive high school career at McCracken County High School.

In his time with the Mustangs, the 6’6 guard averaged 22 ppg on 45.5% shooting and 8 rpg. Sivills finished his high school career just shy of 2,000 career points at 1,998 to go along with 871 career rebounds.

These stats led the incoming freshman to a plethora of accolades, like the Kentucky Lions Club naming him to the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series, making him a Mr. Basketball finalist in Kentucky. He was also given Purchase Area Player of the Year honor via the Paducah Sun, Region-1 Player of the Year and All-State honors from the Lexington Herald-Leader and All-State First Team honors from the Louisville Courier Journal.

Jackson’s father, Scott Sivills, played for Murray State from 1989-1993, and after recruitment from multiple schools, Jackson told goracers.com he knew Murray State was going to be his second home.

“I wanted to make my own decision,” Jackson said. “Even before I was born, it was a great program when my dad played there. Others recruited me, but I found that Murray State was the best place for me. The recent success they’ve [had] has featured the best teams at MSU and I feel like it’s a place I can come in and thrive in the system. It was easy to fall in love with what we have at Murray State.”

Nicholas McMullen

McMullen will make his way to Murray State from his hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina, after wrapping up his career at Ben L. Smith High School.

In his senior season with the Eagles, the 6’8 forward averaged 15.5 ppg and 9.9 rpg en route to All-Piedmont Triad 3A Conference honors, 3A All-State First Team honors from the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association, as well as All-Area Team of greater Greensboro honors from the News & Record.

It took one visit to a home game at the CFSB Center to let McMullen know that he wanted to play in the atmosphere Racer nation provides every game.

“The Murray State coaches brought me in for my visit in the first week and I liked all of them and the players,” McMullen told goracers.com. “The crowd support we got at my high school was really good and I know the support the team gets at Murray State is big time. I was drawn to that.”

Justice Hill

As a late addition to the Racers recruiting class, Hill will make the transition from JUCO back to Division I basketball.

Hill is no stranger to Division I basketball, having spent one year at the University of Arkansas before transferring to Salt Lake Community College.

At Salt Lake Community College, the 6’0 guard scored 13.9 ppg to go with 4.3 apg while leading his team to a 29-4 record and a Scenic West Athletic Conference championship appearance.

Hill had offers from Wichita State, New Mexico, & Washington State while Texas A&M and Ole Miss were showing interest.

Head Coach Matt McMahon told goracers.com that he is excited to add the talented guard to their roster.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Justice Hill to the Murray State program today,” said McMahon. “Justice is a talented guard who will bring speed, play-making, and scoring to our backcourt. We love that he comes from a winning program at Salt Lake where he helped lead his team to the national tournament this past season.”