Murray State dances into virtual classes

Megan Reynolds

Opinion Editor

mreynolds12@murraystate.edu

Although people are spending their time social distancing indoors, they are still looking for ways to stay active during the COVID-19 pandemic

Murray State Zumba instructors Chanel Schwenck and Trish Lofton are ready to help students and the community stay active by offering an opportunity for online Zumba.

They have moved their classes to a virtual format through the streaming service Twitch. At 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 3 p.m. on Saturdays, students are welcome to tune in and dance.

Schwenck and Lofton met and became best friends through Zumba classes at Murray State.

“Trish had been taking Zumba classes at MSU’s Wellness Center but came over to try classes at Carr Health the summer of 2014,” Schwenck said. “She walked into my class one day and the rest is history.”

They have been teaching “Zumba with Trish and Chanel” since 2015. Schwenck and Lofton find dancing to be a great stress reliever and a fun way to stay fit. Both started in Zumba as a way to have fun and ended up loving the new people they were meeting.

Schwenck and Lofton both believe they work well together, and attribute this to their similar tastes in music and dance style.

“Part of the beauty of Zumba is that it encompasses music from countries all over the world,” Schwenck said. “We have fallen in love with merengue, cumbia, salsa, reggaeton, belly dancing, and soca, just to name a few of the many rhythms of Zumba.”

Teaching at a university with students from all over the world, Schwenck and Lofton use the music and dance routines to represent as many cultures as they can.

“Zumba allows us to do this,” Schwenck said. “We use a combination of the music Zumba provides as well as music we discover ourselves to create our routines.”

With so much music to choose from, sometimes the two instructors struggle choosing what to choreograph to. They just want to use it all.

“There are as many different song artists out there as there are types of music and we are fortunate that Zumba makes every effort to scour the globe to bring a beautiful variety of music from everywhere,” Schwenck said.

Before choreographing any dance moves, Schwenck and Lofton listen to their choice song many times over, figuring out what choreography will fit best. Their aim is to work out each part of the body, so the process can be lengthy, especially when choreographing new routines weekly.

Zumba is a great way to stay fit, so for those looking for the means to stay active while under the quarantine, Schwenck and Lofton’s virtual classes may be the perfect opportunity.

“Working out with a buddy is always more fun, even a virtual buddy,” Schwenck said. “Accountability partners help us to reach our goals and stay on track when we feel like we’re slipping.”

Schwenck and Lofton like to take one week at a time so they and the students don’t become overwhelmed.

“We tell our students, ‘Just think about what you can do this week to keep yourself healthy,’” Schwenck said. “Ultimately, exercise has to be fun and meaningful or people will not want to do it.”

The instructors have found that the best part of Zumba is its lack of discrimination. There is no certain body type necessary, and participants don’t even need a background in dance.

“We love that it’s for everyone,” Schwenck said.