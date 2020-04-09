Seniors talk effects of online

Megan Reynolds

Opinion Editor

mreynolds12@murraystate.edu

Murray State’s shift to online instruction has affected all students, regardless of class, but perhaps those most affected on campus are the seniors.

Spending four years (give or take) on a campus teaches a student a lot about their learning style. After taking a mix of online and in-person classes, most know where they tend to do best. Now there is no choice; online is the only option.

“Online instruction is not for everyone, that’s a fact,” said senior psychology major Courtney Kendall. “I am one of those people that do not do as well in online classes.”

Kendall said she does better when online classes were originally structured to be online, but the shift to every class being online-only has not been helpful.

“It is a hard transition because it changes your routine and what you get from the course,” she said.

Some are enjoying the shift, though. Carly Middleton, senior double major in journalism and organizational communication, is finding the switch to be rather beneficial.

“Personally, I enjoy the flexibility of online courses,” Middleton said. “While it requires a great amount of self-discipline, it allows me to structure my days the way I want.”

Middleton already worked to give her classes more of an online focus, but she understands that some classes aren’t functional as online courses.

“I can see where completing lab-based and studio-based courses would be difficult,” she said. “I know our professors are doing their best to maximize students’ learning through creative online resources like Zoom.”

Kendall knows all about classes not functioning well online. Being both a psychology major and a cadet in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. at Murray State, she has participated in quite a few classes that work better in person than online.

The shift to online isn’t the only thing hitting seniors hard. Going from life on campus to life at home and away from friends is taking its toll.

“When us seniors left campus for Spring Break, we thought we would be separated from university life and our friends for only two weeks,” Middleton said. “Goodbyes in themselves are hard, especially when they come two months earlier than anticipated.”

Middleton said seniors weren’t even given time to brace for the rapid change taking place in their lives. She said the end to her senior year felt abrupt and unreal until she moved out of her residence hall.

Middleton has spent minimal time thinking about lost time, though.

“I have peace knowing I made the best of every day I was privileged to be a Murray State undergraduate,” she said.

Kendall also experienced a sense of disbelief about the early end of her college career.

“I stayed in a sense of denial for a while that things were going to be okay, but I really am upset about it all,” the ROTC cadet said. “I just feel like I’m missing out on my education in a sense, opportunities, as well as lifelong memories. It really turns it from a bittersweet moment to a bitter one. It is just time that can never be made up.”

What saddens Kendall the most is the potential of a completely canceled commencement ceremony.

“I cannot express the feelings it brings to think you don’t get a celebration and recognition with your class and family,” Kendall said.

Kendall will be the first one in her family to graduate from college, and said it’s a huge accomplishment for her. Even more, Kendall’s commissioning ceremony for the ROTC program has been canceled. Even though she will still technically commission on time, Kendall wanted to experience that sense of pride during the ceremony with the peers that overcame the same obstacles she did.

Despite the feeling of lost time and fear of graduation being canceled, Kendall is pushing through and keeping her spirits up by adapting to new work and class schedules.

“I’m doing the best I can,” Kendall said. “I had to try and work a new routine out with my courses being online. My work is essential, and now I am working straight full days because I do not physically have to go to courses in between.”

Luckily, both Middleton and Kendall already have solid plans, so entering the job market at a time of instability is not a worry for them, but both understand that others are not so lucky. For those affected by the situation, Middleton has some advice.

“I feel for my peers who are searching for jobs or being laid off as a result of economic decline,” Middleton said. “If seniors or alumni have ever considered graduate school, now may be the perfect time to go. The best thing you can invest in is your own education.”