Holly named semifinalist for Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award

Josh Embry

Sports Editor

jembry3@murraystate.edu

Redshirt junior infielder Jordan Holly has been named a semifinalist for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Sports Scholar of the Year award.

Holly was one of 10 male semifinalists selected out of 1,000 student-athletes who were nominated. The award is given to one male and one female of color who has at least a 3.5 GPA, at least sophomore academic standing and serves their respective community.

Before all OVC sports were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Holly played in 12 games and started 10 of them. Holly increased his batting average this season, hitting .353, which was fifth best on the team, compared to .253 last season.

With 34 at-bats, Holly had 12 hits which resulted in four doubles, six runs scored and 10 RBIs for the Johnson City, Tennessee, native.

Before attending Murray State, Holly was a three-time All-Conference Selection at his high school. As a college freshman, Holly attended Walters State Community College and helped the Senators reach the NJCAA World Series. He also was named to the NJCAA All-Academic First Team.

Holly is the first Racer to be named a semifinalist for the award and has the opportunity to be only the 11th recipient named as the Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Sports Scholar of the Year.