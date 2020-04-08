Alumna experiences new culture with Fulbright program

Cady Stribling

Features Editor

cstribling1@murraystate.edu

Only a select few have the opportunity to be selected to travel under the Fulbright Student program, and a Murray State alumna was one.

The Fulbright Student program is a scholarship opportunity awarded to graduates who choose to either be an assistant to an English teacher, study master’s level work or research under a professor.

Carole Inman, student development counselor and Fulbright campus coordinator, said recipients are considered ambassadors.

“The word ‘ambassador’ is not being used to mean in an official role, but rather you are representing the U.S. in another country to all those you encounter while serving as either an assistant to an English teacher or while researching or studying,” Inman said.

The Fulbright program allows one to live and work for an extended period of time in another country and be fully immersed in their culture.

“You are giving back to others,” Inman said. “You are experiencing the world outside of anything you have ever experienced and, as a result, broadening your view of the world.”

Grace Anderson, secondary English education major, found out that she was awarded the Fulbright English Teaching Assistant position. Anderson graduated in May 2019 and didn’t have much time before packing her bags to move to Europe by September.

Fulbright applicants must apply to only one country out of 140. Anderson made her decision based on education.

“I chose Estonia because they have the best education system in Europe, and I wanted to learn more about why it’s so great,” Anderson said.

Anderson, a seasoned traveler, went into the program with travel and teaching experience. She had studied abroad twice in the Czech Republic and Greece, and she taught once in Belize.

The Fulbright program was meant to last until June, but unfortunately, her experience abroad was cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I was there for about six and a half months before I had to come home,” Anderson said. “It was sad and stressful to have to leave everything in such a rush.”

But Anderson still had plenty of time to settle, learn about Estonian culture and make plenty of great memories before coming home.

Although there are some Fulbright recipients who can take classes to complete the program, Anderson did not. She wishes she could’ve taken a few, but she loved spending her time teaching English as a foreign language.

Every morning, Anderson woke up and had a cup of tea. She said tea is a major part of Estonian culture, and it filled her day.

Anderson commuted by bus to schools she worked at where she taught 3rd through 9th grades.

“In between classes, I spent time with the teachers in the teacher break room drinking more tea and chatting in English, Estonian and Russian,” Anderson said.

When school let out, Anderson and her wife went to a local grocery store to prepare for that night’s dinner.

Although experiencing Estonian culture in daily routines, Anderson’s favorite memories took place during the holiday season. Anderson said Europe, especially Estonia, is very unique during Christmas time.

“Estonia was voted to have the best Christmas market in Europe last year, and it was truly amazing,” Anderson said. “In the snow it was especially beautiful, and there was nothing better than getting hot sausages and sauerkraut with a cup of Glogg to keep us warm.”

As beautiful as Christmas was, Anderson said her favorite memory took place during Thanksgiving when all the Fulbrighters in Estonia got together.

Everyone tried their best to make their favorite dishes from home despite not having many of the ingredients available.

“Everyone crowded into one small apartment and sat on the floor eating, laughing and having a great time,” Anderson said. “I love all the friends that I made while abroad and I miss them a great deal.”

Anderson’s life went from teaching in a beautiful country to an abrupt end. Anderson said she’s happy to be back but has had a little trouble adjusting.

“It’s hard to get back to life as normal while the pandemic is making life very abnormal for everyone.”