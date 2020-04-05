Murray State rifle members awarded Scholastic All-America Honors

Jon Dunning

Staff Writer

jdunning1@murraystate.edu

The Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association awarded Murray State rifle team members senior Meike Drewell, senior Shelby Huber, sophomore Anna Scheer and freshman Lauren Frealy with Scholastic All-America honors on Wednesday, April 1.

This year makes the fourth year in a row Drewell has received these honors. Huber has received the Scholastic All-America honors three times and Scheer has received the honors twice.

To qualify for Scholastic All-America honors, students needed to maintain a 3.20 or higher GPA during the fall semester or earn a 3.20 or higher GPA during their college career.

This award is the latest among recent accolades for some of these rifle team members. Drewell was named the Elite 90 winner for the 2020 NCAA National Rifle Championships on March 15, marking her second consecutive year winning the award.

Scheer was given All-America honors and named to the second team in air rifle on March 16.

