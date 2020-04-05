Mayor encourages Murray citizens to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, Gov. Beshear recommends usage of cloth masks

Daniella Tebib

News Editor

Addison Watson

Staff Writer

Murray Guidelines

In a press release on Friday, April 3, Bob Rogers, mayor of Murray, and Calloway County Judge Executive Kenneth Imes encouraged the Murray community to follow the strict guidelines that have been released by the Beshear administration as well as the city of Murray.

Not everyone is abiding by the guidelines as they should be, according to the release. The release can be found here.

“Officials in city and county government have received many concerns from citizens about the number of shoppers who are not practicing social distancing at the businesses in town who have been allowed to stay open during this pandemic,” according to the release.

Some of the concerns officials have received are people have been taking multiple shopping trips a week, family members are entering stores and shopping together and customers are scolding other customers for not following public health guidelines.

According to the release, social distancing is of utmost importance and keeping 6 feet between yourself and another person is absolutely vital in flattening the curve of COVID-19.

Shopping should be done by only one family member and only if it is “absolutely necessary,” according to the release.

“This is not a time for multiple family members to saturate our stores that have graciously stayed open in spite of the pandemic,” according to the release.

Community members are also encouraged to exercise patience with retail workers and other shoppers because many businesses are short-staffed because of the virus. Workers have a greater risk of acquiring COVID-19 because of their inability to stay home.

“They are working hard to provide service to all of us, and please be patient and appreciative of all of them,” according to the release.

Online shopping is encouraged when possible to bypass having to enter a store. If someone doesn’t have the ability to shop online, they are encouraged to contact family and friends who may be able to shop for them.

“If online ordering is not an option, we have been told that there are many individuals who come in and pick up items for several friends and neighbors in one trip,” according to the release. “This cuts down on the crowds in the retail establishments and will limit contacts and help us flatten the curve of this virus.”

Small businesses and retailers constantly have to adjust the way they operate as new information is released. Community members are encouraged to continue their support of local businesses, but they must do so in the safest way possible by following the public health guidelines that have been issued.

“Our local retailers and small businesses are part of the many heroes during this COVID-19 event,” according to the release. “Please continue to support them.”

Further action may have to be taken by state and federal authorities if everyone does not follow safe practices.

“Murray and Calloway County are special places,” according to the release. “We will get through this by being smart and respecting each other and following the recommended guidelines.”

Gov. Andy Beshear Update

As of press time, Beshear said there are at least 917 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, including the six cases reported in Calloway County. The death roll has also risen to 40, including three new deaths of a 56-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 52-year-old woman from Bullitt County and an 81-year-old man from Boone County.

“While three is certainly less than we’ve had the last two days, these are three people who are loved and cared about by their family and their friends,” Beshear said. “That loss is just as important as any loss that we’ve reported.”

Beshear warns Kentuckians not to let their guard down and let COVID-19 strike the state harder than it already has with prettier weather on the horizon.

“How great would it be if we could look back five years from now and say, ‘Well, it wasn’t easy, but we did what it took and we saved 11,000 lives,’” Beshear said. “I think that’s something worth sacrificing for. I know it’s something worth sacrificing for.”

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Beshear recommends people start wearing cloth masks in addition to social distancing. The CDC guidance on masks can be found here.

“No one outside of a health care provider ought to be wearing an N95 mask,” Beshear said. “If you are doing that, it means that someone who desperately needs it doesn’t have it. Our same test of being a good neighbor when it comes to testing and hospital beds applies here now too. If you are wearing a surgical mask, we ought to really think about whether there is a health care provider that should have that.”

Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, also said the state is taking extra steps in order to help Kentuckians.

“To get Medicaid coverage, we have taken a 20-page application and made it one,” Friedlander said. “We want anyone who does not have insurance to sign up. By getting coverage, you are helping everyone, including our health care professionals.”

Beshear’s office also announced an easier way for Kentuckians to fight the virus by donating personal protective equipment.

A new hotline and website have been established for Kentuckians who want to donate their excess personal protective equipment. Kentuckians can do so by calling 1-833-GIVE-PPE, or by visiting giveppe.ky.gov.

Donations can also be made at all 16 Kentucky State Police posts across the state, as well as at the Transportation Cabinet offices in Louisville and Lexington.

Beshear said the current most needed item is gloves for medical professionals. No amount is too small.

Beshear’s administration also believes the commonwealth could be facing a larger wave of the virus.

“We believe this is the next area where there’s going to be another big run in the United States,” Beshear said.