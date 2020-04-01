Greek life finds special ways to finish online semester strong

Ashlyn Clay

Contributing Writer

aclay3@murraystate.edu

Cady Stribling

Features Editor

cstribling1@murraystate.edu

Now that the University has moved completely online, Greek organizations have had to adapt how they plan to stay in touch with one another for the rest of the semester. Luckily, Murray State students are resilient and have made the most out of the situation by finding new, fun ways to reach out remotely.

Julia Cwiklowski, president of Alpha Sigma Alpha, said the sorority will meet on Zoom every two or three weeks for the rest of the semester.

They are also keeping in touch through GroupMe and social media like Instagram and Facebook. On the chapter Instagram page, the PR chairman started a hashtag for girls to use when posting about their daily quarantine activities.

“One of our members started a positivity playlist on Spotify for girls to add songs that make them smile even if they are feeling alone during this time,” Cwiklowski said.

Currently, ASA will continue philanthropic efforts.

“This year our chapter started using Crowd Change, an online fundraising website, to collect philanthropic donations,” Cwiklowski said. “We are hoping to put together a social media campaign to raise money and awareness for our efforts to support the Special Olympics.”

She said she is looking forward to the travel ban lifting so the chapter can begin to plan events to bring together their sisterhood.

Cwiklowski wants to remind the Murray State community that they will grow from this.

“It is our hope that our society will regain its health so we can all come back together soon,” Cwiklowski said.

Kolbe Mattingly, president of Alpha Tau Omega, said his members have been holding weekly executive council meetings on Zoom and using GroupMe to keep the brotherhood connected.

Braxton Embry, elementary education major and secretary of ATO, said the chapter already did its philanthropy and are preparing for events for next semester.

“We hope everyone is making the best of the situation we are in and taking care of themselves,” Embry said. “This will only make us a stronger campus and community.”

Katie Rose, vice president of communications for Alpha Omicron Pi, said the sorority has kept in touch by meeting once a month on Zoom for chapter meetings and are also using Facebook and GroupMe.

AOII will continue sisterhood events virtually such as Zumba, study dates and movie nights.

“We are just trying to find creative, unique ways to continue deepening our sisterhood,” Rose said.

She said the chapter has recently started an event called “Rose Buddies.”

“Every Sunday, each member is assigned a new ‘Rose Buddy’ and you and your new buddy are responsible for finding time during the week to Facetime and talk for ten minutes or so,” Rose said.

Rose said AOII is participating in one community service event virtually by sending a positive video to the Murray community to lift up spirits during this time.

She said it is important to stay strong and that the Murray State community will get through these times together.

“Everyone is giving up things and struggling right now,” Rose said. “We need to stay resilient and find the joy in everyday life.”

Lauren Wagner, president of Alpha Gamma Delta, said the chapter is meeting through Zoom weekly and members still talk daily.

“We are all pretty close, so we are typically posting on our page or talking on the phone every day,” Wagner said. “We interact a lot and ask advice from one another.”

The chapter has kept each meeting lively with themed meetings. For the Zoom meeting on Monday, March 30, everyone brought their pets. Next Monday, members will wear self-care face masks and bring their favorite book.