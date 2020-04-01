Brown earns All-District 18 and Lou Henson All-American honors

Gage Johnson

Editor-in-Chief

gjohnson17@murraystate.edu

Though NCAA basketball was cut short, Murray State sophomore guard Tevin Brown was recognized for his play in the OVC by making the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I All-District 18 First Team and the Lou Henson All-American Team.

The NABC sent out the list of the All-District teams for all 24 districts in Division I basketball on Tuesday, March 24.

This honor comes after Brown was named to the All-OVC First Team with the conclusion of OVC regular season play.

Brown averaged 17.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.7 apg and 1.2 spg while shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.9% from deep in the 2019-20 season. Among the OVC, Brown was the only player to rank in the top 10 in scoring (5th), assists (8th) and assist/turnover ratio (1.4, 10th).

Brown joins fellow OVC competitors Austin Peay’s junior forward Terry Taylor, EKU’s sophomore guard Jomaru Brown, Belmont’s sophomore forward Nick Muszynski and UT Martin’s senior forward Quintin Dove on the All-District 18 First Team.

Belmont’s sophomore guards Grayson Murphy and Adam Kunkel along with Austin Peay’s freshman guard Jordyn Adams, EIU’s junior guard Josiah Wallace and UT Martin’s redshirt sophomore guard Parker Stewart were named to the All-District 18 Second Team.

The OVC Coach of the Year, A.W. Hamilton of EKU, was recognized as the All-District 18 Coach of the Year.

CollegeInsider.com also announced that Tevin joined Kunkel and Taylor as members of the Lou Henson All-American Team.

Tevin will enter his junior season looking to crack the 1,000 career points milestone, as he sits at 960 career points from 65 career games with Murray State.