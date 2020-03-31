Spring commencement canceled, students and professors continue online learning transition

Addison Watson

Staff Writer

awatson25@murraystate.edu

After originally postponing the event, Murray State has canceled spring commencement while students and professors alike are transitioning into a new way of learning at the University.

Graduation

President Bob Jackson said in an email to the campus community on Monday, March 30, that an alternative or future commencement ceremony is being discussed.

All Campus Sing has also been canceled, along with any other campus events that were planned between now and May 15.

In the email, Jackson thanked the campus community for its efforts during this unprecedented international event.

“I want to thank our students, the Board of Regents, faculty and staff for an excellent job during a very stressful time,” Jackson said. “It is my honor to serve here with you as we continue our important mission of teaching and learning during this worldwide pandemic.”

Current Situation

Jackson said the University elected to pay student workers through Friday, March 27, and continue to pay all regular part-time and full-time staff.

However, he said the University is continuing to monitor the discussions at the state capitol in regards to the University’s future budget, possible cuts and assistance with pensions, among other financial matters.

“We are making many difficult decisions and a multitude of other hard decisions will be made in the days ahead,” Jackson said.

Jackson reiterated the need to practice the guidelines being issued by the CDC and Gov. Andy Beshear, and that the health of the campus community is first and foremost.

“Gov. Andy Beshear has stated and ordered, we are attempting to bend the curve of this pandemic in the Commonwealth,” Jackson said. “Most everyone is working remotely or at home. If you are not working remotely and can, please discuss with your immediate supervisor by email, call or text. They will approve this request.”

Online Instruction

Jackson thanked the faculty for quickly moving instruction to an online format and thanked students for making the change.

“You did not want or expect the changes of late,” Jackson said. “But, you have responded well and it is greatly appreciated. We are in this together and I want to thank you for working with us on this transition.”

One of the ways in which the University administration is assisting students during this transition is with a new website that provides access to tips to making this semester a success. Click here to access the website.

Advanced Scheduling

Advanced scheduling for the summer and fall semesters begins on April 6 for Honors College and graduate students. Seniors can register on April 7. Juniors can register on April 8. Sophomores can register on April 9. Freshmen can register on April 10.

Students are required to meet with their academic adviser prior to scheduling. Advisers cannot release the academic hold on a student’s account until they have met. Advising meetings will take place via Zoom, over the phone or by email. Students should reach out to their adviser this week if they haven’t heard from them.

Health Update

University Health Services, which is in partnership with Primary Care Medical Center, continues to accept online virtual visits. They can be reached by phone at (270) 809-3809 or (270) 759-9200. To visit them online, click here.

In Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily press briefing on March 30, he said the state currently has 591 positive cases, including three in Calloway County. Seventeen Kentuckians have died thus far as a result of the coronavirus.

He also issued an executive order restricting travel outside of the state except for essential reasons including work, buying groceries and doctor visits, taking care of a family member or in order to comply with a court order. Several of the surrounding states have much higher rates of positive cases.

Beshear estimated that between 15,000 and 21,000 people in the state have been tested for the virus.

Click here for The Murray State COVID-19 website.

Click here for the Kentucky COVID-19 website.

Click here for the CDC COVID-19 website.