Kentucky Department of Public Health asks for student help

Gage Johnson

Editor-in-Chief

gjohnson17@murraystate.edu

With more COVID-19 cases being reported day-by-day, the Kentucky Department for Public Health is looking for medical students to lend a helping hand with the response.

“I write with a request that none of us could have ever anticipated,” according to the release. “As COVID-19 spreads throughout our state, there is an unprecedented need for persons with your talent, your skill and also your youth.”

Students who volunteer could be doing anything from providing basic medical support (specimen collection, daily assessment) to call center support.

According to the release, for student volunteers, the commonwealth of Kentucky would:

“Deploy you in partnership with the Kentucky National Guard and/or other collaborators;

“Provide indemnification to you for medical liability and workers compensation coverage for illness or injury sustained as result of your emergency response work; and

“Provide room and board should we need to deploy you to rural areas of the state.”

As of Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily press conference on March 30, 632 students have signed up to voluntee. Students who are interested in volunteering can find the sign-up form here.

The department is working with the deans of students’ respective colleges and universities in order to have this potential experience go on students’ academic records and count toward clinical experience requirements, according to the release.

For more information about community needs click here, and for the official Team Kentucky source for information concerning COVID-19 visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

Stay tuned to The Murray State News’ social media accounts and thenews.org for future updates regarding COVID-19.