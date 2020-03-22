Sirloin Stockade closes until further notice 

Addison Watson

Staff Writer

awatson25@murraystate.edu

Voted Murray’s favorite steakhouse and buffet for ten consecutive years, Sirloin Stockade decided to cease carry-out and delivery options because of COVID-19.

In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Friday, March 20, the local establishment announced to the public that it was not an easy decision to make, but they believe it’s the right thing to do.

Having allowed carry-out options earlier that day, the post was published late in the evening and explained the decision to temporarily close until conditions were favorable to re-open.

After sitting down and discussing what their best option would be moving forward, Adam and Lisa Carver, the owners and operators of Sirloin Stockade, decided to close the doors before learning of the positive COVID-19 case in Calloway County. On Facebook, they listed three primary reasons for their decision to close, their most important being the health of their employees and customers.

“First and foremost, we want to do our part to protect the health of our employees, guests, and community,” according to the Facebook post. “We felt like this decision was imperative in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 in our area.”

Though many employees rely on Sirloin Stockade for their income, they will have to find alternate options. The Carvers said the decision was not easy to make, but they wanted to assist their employees in every way possible moving forward.

“We wanted the time to assist our employees with the processing of their unemployment claims and other needs during this time of uncertainty,” according to the Facebook post. “We have an amazing group of 90+ [employees] that we MUST take care of.”

The restaurant had a surplus of unused perishable food items from closing. Keeping their employees in mind and at the forefront of all decisions made, the Carvers knew they had only one choice of how to disperse the remaining food.

“We invited our employees and their families to come in and shop for their needs. The remaining food was donated to various non-profit organizations in Murray,” according to the Facebook post.

Adam said given the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19, he is able to spend much needed time with his family and is encouraging his employees to do the same.

“We spent the entire day with our family and it was great,” Adam said. “We are trying to embrace this opportunity.”

Adam said he and his wife are in constant communication with their employees ensuring they are doing well.

“Our staff is family to us and I mean family in the true sense of the word,” Adam said.

Adam couldn’t place an exact timeline on the restaurant’s plan to reopen, but realistically he hopes that after six weeks they will be able to reopen to the public.