In-person classes suspended through end of the semester, graduation postponed, residential colleges to close and more statewide business closures

Daniella Tebib

News Editor

dtebib@murraystate.edu

Addison Watson

Staff Writer

awatson25@murraystate.edu

As COVID-19 becomes a growing concern, President Bob Jackson sent an email on Tuesday, March 17 to the campus community announcing the University will move to online/alternative instruction, effective on March 23 through the end of the spring semester.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the first case of COVID-19 in the United States was found on Jan. 14. Since that date, there have been over 4,000 cases discovered and 75 deaths. COVID-19 has been reported in all states except for West Virginia.

University Update

“These decisions, which are very difficult to make for our University, are done with great thought and consideration with review of state and national directives, as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Andy Beshear and other agencies and health professionals,” Jackson said. “The health, safety and well-being of our faculty, staff, students and the broader community are of utmost importance and we are taking aggressive action, as recommended, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Because of the move to online/alternative instruction, residential colleges will not reopen following Spring Break. Students will receive instructions and schedules for procedures regarding moving out by March 18 at 4 p.m. from the Housing Office. All personal items are expected to be out of all residential colleges by March 27 at 8 p.m.

“Due to this public health crisis, we will not enforce all provisions of our housing contract and more information will be forthcoming regarding pro-rata refunds for housing and dining, subject to all financial aid guidelines, to be applied to existing or future outstanding balances,” Jackson said. “Additional information will be provided in the next few days regarding this information.”

The University is allowing a few exceptions for students who are unable to leave campus and need to remain in residential colleges. Students who are unable to leave will also receive more information by March 18 at 4 p.m. from the Housing Office.

In addition to academics and housing, the University also made an update regarding graduation. Commencement was originally planned for May 9, but will be postponed as the administration reviews other options. Shawn Touney, director of communication, said all earned degrees at the end of the current spring semester will be conferred.

Campus services will also be heavily impacted because of COVID-19. Limited services, including campus buildings, will remain operational, but they will be closed to the general public. However, Fast Track will remain open and be supplemented with additional items. While services will remain operational, faculty, staff and students are encouraged to work remotely as much as possible. All campus and student events will be postponed or canceled through May 15 as well including campus traditions All Campus Sing and the Ms. Murray State pageant.

All summer study abroad programs have also been canceled to protect the health and safety of students. Melanie McCallon Seib, director of Education Abroad, sent an email to all of the students who were planning to travel abroad this summer.

“It is with deep regret that I write to cancel your MSU summer study abroad program due to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak,” McCallon Seib said. “I am so sorry that this is how your program has turned out. We know you have big dreams and we have so enjoyed supporting those. I hope that we are able to work with you again in the future to make your study abroad dreams a reality.”

Other University Updates

Several universities have announced they will move to online/alternative instruction to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes Western Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, University of Kentucky, University of Tennessee at Martin and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s Update

As of press time, 27 Kentuckians have tested positive with COVID-19. Two cases were reported today including a Kentuckian currently residing in New York who was tested in Lexington and another in Lyon County, Kentucky which is the first case reported in western Kentucky.

Because of the continuing health crisis, Beshear announced he will sign another executive order to close all public-facing businesses that encourage face-to-face interactions and do not comply with CDC social distancing guidelines. Beshear also said adult day care centers and child care facilities will be temporarily closed by March 20.

“It’s my job to protect my family and friends, but I believe it’s all of our civic duty to protect our communities,” Beshear said. “I will use every resource in this state, every dollar at my disposal, every personnel that we have, to do everything we can to protect everyone’s loved ones if we see a spike that is significant. Kentucky, we’ll need your help. We’ll need your help staying calm. We’ll need volunteers and we know you’ll respond. We will get through this together.”

Additional businesses impacted by the executive order are entertainment and recreation facilities, gyms, hair salons, nail salons, spas, concert venues, theaters and sporting event facilities. Services not included in the executive order include construction, retail, groceries, pharmacies, public transportation, hotels, food processing, post offices, insurance, banks, gas stations, feed mills, trash pickup, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, grocery and consumer goods, auto repair, pharmacies, public transportation, hotel and commercial lodging and veterinary clinics. Businesses are also encouraged to allow their employees to work from home if possible.

Beshear has closed all in-person government offices and has prohibited state prisons from allowing visitors.

Guidance has been issued to state agencies that encourage them to telecommunicate when possible to decrease on-site personnel by up to 50 percent. Out-of-state travel for state employees has also been suspended.

While many restaurants and businesses are temporarily closing, some will continue to offer curbside and delivery pick-up.

Driver’s licenses that are set to expire will be granted a three month extension period for renewal due to the closing of government services.

Kentuckians who have temporarily lost their job or have been quarantined can file for unemployment by visiting the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance in the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet online. Beshear has waived the two week waiting period and the work search requirement.

In previous press releases, Beshear issued a state of emergency to ensure Kentucky has access to every resource possible to combat COVID-19.

The Department of Public Health delegates to local health departments the authority to take all necessary actions to enforce Beshear’s policies.

The State Health Operations Center and the State Emergency Operations Center have been activated.

Beshear also issued an executive order to waive copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees and also asked providers to expand their networks to patients that may go outside their normal providers.

Another executive order allows pharmacies to refill prescriptions for up to 30 days to ensure those vulnerable communities or those who need to self-isolate will have their needed prescriptions. People who do not have insurance can get tested for Covid-19 at no cost.

Beshear said the public should expect more updates and changes as COVID-19 continues to spread across the state.

“We’re going to be dealing with this for some time,” Beshear said. “I cannot tell you how long, but I need everybody to be a good citizen [and] to remember that this is Team Kentucky. This is us against the coronavirus.”

Beshear said if businesses do not comply with the state’s recommendations he will be forced to take additional steps to ensure the health and safety of all Kentuckians.

“For those out there trying to find an exception, if you’re not truly engaging in social distancing, if you are not taking those steps, it will force further action,” Beshear said. “Not that we want to take it, but we have to protect everybody. It’s all of our duties. Look for ways to be a part of the solution as opposed to being an exception to what we’re putting out there.”

For more information from the Beshear administration, visit their website devoted to keeping Kentuckians safe amid COVID-19 at kycovid19.ky.gov.

Stay with The News as we gather more details about how the campus community will be affected by COVID-19.