OVC cancels rest of season in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

Josh Embry

Sports Editor

jembry3@murraystate.edu

The OVC Board of Presidents issued a statement on Monday, March 16, that all intercollegiate competitions, including OVC Championships, will be canceled immediately.

The decision was made after a plethora of both professional and collegiate sports in the United States were suspended or canceled because of the spread of COVID-19. The statement said such action was taken to “ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans.”

Along with all competitions being canceled, team practices are suspended until at least April 3. However, student-athletes will still be able to participate in activities like strength and conditioning training, though it is unknown whether they will be able to train as a group or not.

The decision comes as no surprise since numerous other Division I conferences canceled or suspended spring and winter sports prior to the OVC’s announcement. The NCAA announced on Thursday, March 12, that all spring and winter championships were canceled.

For seniors who have had their final year and a chance to win an OVC or NCAA championship cut short, the NCAA will give them another chance to play their senior year.

The NCAA said seniors who play spring sports will receive another year of eligibility and there are efforts being taken to give seniors who play winter sports the same opportunity.

However, it is unclear what actions will take place for incoming freshmen who have been given scholarships prior to the season’s cancellation. An announcement by the NCAA or the OVC has not been made in regards to this.