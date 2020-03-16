Murray State rifle earns awards on and off the range

Nick Kendall

Staff Writer

nkendall1@murraystate.edu

Even with the cancellation of the NCAA Rifle Championships because of coronavirus concerns, the Racer rifle team still found success with post-season awards.

Freshman Matias Kiuru along with sophomore Anna Scheer were given All-American honors.

Kiuru was named first-team in smallbore as well as air rifle. Scheer was named to the second team in air rifle.

The Helsinki, Finland, native joined the Murray State squad around the midpoint of the season and finished with the seventh best air rifle, tenth best smallbore and sixth best aggregate scoring average in the nation with 1177.4 points.

Scheer and Kiuru are the 59th and 60th Racers to earn these accolades.

Senior Meike Drewell earned her second-consecutive NCAA Elite 90 award. The award is awarded to athletes who have reached the championship of their respective sport who also have a high GPA.

The Austin, Texas, native has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her collegiate career as a business administration major.

Head Coach Alan Lollar couldn’t be more proud of the senior, as he expressed to Racer Athletics.

“Meike has worked hard to have success in both the classroom and on the range,” Lollar said. “She is a great example of the standard we aspire to and will be an example for our student-athletes for years to come.”

Drewell also earned CRCA Scholastic All-American honors along with Scheer, senior Shelby Huber and freshman Lauren Freely for having a GPA of 3.2 or higher.