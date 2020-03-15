Racers finish 16th in UNF Intercollegiate

Jon Dunning

Staff Writer

The Murray State women’s golf team took last place out of 16 teams at the UNF Intercollegiate in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday, March 10.

Head Coach Velvet Milkman wanted more from Murray State’s performance on Tuesday and knows the team is capable of achieving better results.

“We didn’t play to our potential,” Milkman said. “[We] certainly had good spurts during the tournament, but we’ve got to get better and have longer spurts, so not our best tournament but I did see some good things.”

Senior Raeysha Surendran, who recently won the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week Award, finished 48th out of 87 players with a final score of 77-82-77—236.

Freshman Eliza Mae Kho took 55th place with 78-80-80—238 and freshman Payton Carter placed 61st with 87-80-72—239. Carter’s final round of 72 was Murray State’s best round of the event.

“It was an excellent round by Payton,” Milkman said. “I’m really glad to see that. She’s a redshirt freshman, so to have your freshmen shooting even par is really good.”

Senior Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria scored 80-86-80—246 to place 73rd. Freshman Ana Garcia Picchi placed 87th with 92-87-82—261.

The Racers scored 309 in the final round of the UNF Intercollegiate, which was the team’s best score of the event. Murray State placed 16th with a final score of 322-328-309—959.

North Florida University hosted the tournament at the Jacksonville Golf & Country Club. The course was a par-72 layout and played to a length of 5,926 yards.

North Florida took first place at the event with an overall score of 888. Seton Hall University finished second with 892 and Sam Houston State University took third with 896.