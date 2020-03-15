Nelson County patient refuses quarantine, Beshear & City of Murray advancing precautions

Gage Johnson

Editor-in-Chief

gjohnson17@murraystate.edu

While a patient in Nelson County refused to be quarantined against medical advice and more cases have been confirmed in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear and the City of Murray are taking further precautions to try to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Briefing from Beshear

During a news conference at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, Beshear said two new cases of COVID-19 were reported, making the confirmed number of cases in Kentucky total 18.

It was reported that the two new positive tests were related to an existing case and Beshear will expand on the aforementioned cases at a press briefing on Sunday, March 14, at 3 p.m CST.

Beshear also said a patient from Nelson County who tested positive at the University of Louisville refused quarantine, but the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, local county attorney and county judge are currently attempting to obtain an order to force him to quarantine in his home.

Meanwhile, Beshear said Kentucky’s first patient has fully recovered from the coronavirus.

In order to further prevent possible spread of the virus, Beshear has advised child care centers to prepare for the possibility of being closed within 72 hours despite children being at low risk to carry the virus.

“While children remain at low risk, they can carry the virus and we must do everything we can to reduce its spread and protect our most vulnerable, including our senior citizens,” Beshear said. “We are going to get through this as one team–Team Kentucky. We must remain calm and take care of each other by practicing good hygiene, social distancing and sharing. We have heard about a new mom who cannot get formula for her new baby; we need everyone to be a good teammate and practice sharing.”

Beshear also said hospitals should halt all elective procedures by Wednesday, March 18.

City of Murray

The City of Murray government also released a statement saying it is taking a “prepare, but don’t panic” approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new response tactic made by the town’s hospital, health providers, schools, University, churches and other agencies was made after closely watching recommendations from the CDC, the Kentucky Department for Public Health and Calloway County’s Emergency Management.

The City of Murray has decided to keep its offices open and services continuing without interruption, as they feel they can do so by following the advice of health professionals

They plan to continue to inform employees, citizens and customers of their services while also providing tips to prevent face-to-face interaction as much as possible:

Call 911 for police, fire, medical and gas-related emergency calls.

Call (270) 753-1621 for non-emergency police related calls.

Call (270) 762-0320 for non-emergency fire related calls, such as burn permits or inspections.

inspections. Call (270) 762-0330 for utility billing questions or to schedule utility disconnects, transfers or connects.

transfers or connects. Call (270) 762-0336 for utility inspection appointments and other utility related issues.

Call (270) 762-0380 for sanitation scheduling or questions.

