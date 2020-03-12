Murray State softball goes 1-4 in Mizuno Classic

Nick Kendall

Racer softball went 1-4 at the Oklahoma State University Mizuno Classic last weekend.

Murray State faced Oklahoma State, Missouri State University, Oklahoma University and Mercer University.

Four RBIs spanning from the first, fifth and seventh innings from Missouri State’s junior second baseman Kelly Metter helped give the Bears an 8-0 victory over the Racers.

Murray State couldn’t get much going as they only had three hits for the entire game from sophomore utilities Lindsey Carroll and Abby Shoulders and sophomore catcher Alie Kennedy.

The game resulted in a 7-3 loss for the Racers against No. 14 Oklahoma State.

Freshman pitcher Jenna Veber was able to shutout the Cowgirls for the first two innings before giving up two runs in the third. Senior infielder Lexi Jones answered back in the fourth with a sacrifice fly that scored junior outfielder Logan Braundmeier.

Oklahoma State responded in the bottom half of the same inning with a three-run home run from freshman infielder Karli Petty. In the fifth inning, Braundmeier brought another run in for the Racers on a bases-loaded walk.

The back-and-forth scoring continued when the Cowgirls tacked on two more runs in the fifth. Again, the Racers answered with a run of their own. An RBI single from Shoulders scored Jones, but that wasn’t enough as Oklahoma State closed out the game soon after.

Murray State got its revenge in game three with an 8-0 victory over Missouri State.

Back-to-back doubles from freshman infielder Lily Fischer and junior catcher Jenna Bleiberg in the second got scoring started for the Racers.

In the fourth inning, Fischer recorded another RBI by scoring Shoulders, increasing the lead to three.

Jones and junior infielder Sierra Gilmore hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth and followed up with three more runs in the final frame.

Veber finished with the win, striking out three and making 4-5 on the season.

Murray State met No. 6 Oklahoma in game four and lost 6-1.

The Sooners opened up scoring in the first inning with a sacrifice fly. They put themselves on the board two more times in the third, two in the fourth and once more in the fifth inning.

The Racers scored their only run in the sixth because Gilmore drove in Braundmeier on an RBI single.

Murray State closed out the tournament with a 5-3 loss to Mercer.

Gilmore smacked a solo home run in the first inning to get things going for the Racers. An error from the Mercer catcher in the second scored Braundmeier.

The Bears answered back, scoring four runs in the third inning because fielding errors by Murray State. Gilmore brought the deficit down to one with a sacrifice fly that scored junior outfielder Jensen Striegel.

Mercer sealed the deal in the bottom half of the same inning and was able to keep the Racers from scoring the tying run in the seventh.