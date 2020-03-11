SGA brings virtual reality simulators to campus

The Student Government Association is constantly planning fun events to help alleviate stress. On Tuesday, March 10, SGA brought virtual reality simulators to help students take their minds off their midterm workloads.

Matrix Entertainment, a high-tech entertainment and educational company, brought their virtual reality simulators all the way from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Event coordinator Johnny Thompson showcases the simulators everywhere from universities and schools to corporate events across the country.

It seemed the Murray student favorite was a simulator called the Emotion Matrix.

“Basically, you stand there and put the oculus goggles on,” Thompson said. “You just hold on tight, and then it moves to the movement of the simulation so it makes it feel like you’re actually on it.”

There are 18 simulations for the Emotion Matrix, which include everything from amusement park rides to zombies. Caroline Howard, senior and human resources management major, did the roller coaster simulation.

“The virtual reality was a lot more real feeling than I thought it was going to be,” Howard said. “I definitely felt like I had gotten on a rollercoaster and was no longer standing in the rocking chair lounge.”

The oculus goggles provide a 360 experience in 4D and participants stand on a motion platform, which created the realistic effects.

“The program was very detailed and the platform I stood on moved a lot faster than I thought it was going to,” Howard said. “I think this was an excellent program.”

Thompson encourages everyone to try out virtual reality simulators.

“I just think it’s overall a fun time,” Thompson said. “If you’ve never done any VR before I think it’s worth a try.”