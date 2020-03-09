Racers look to continue their impressive play from over the weekend

Simon Elfrink

Staff Writer

selfrink@murraystate.edu

After winning the first series on the road against Austin Peay, the Racers look to take on North Alabama University and Eastern Illinois University this week.

The single game against the Lions on Tuesday, March 10, will be the first game between the teams. Head Coach Dan Skirka and the Racers aren’t sure what to expect, but after the momentum they’ve accumulated recently, they’re looking forward to the matchup.

“[We’ve] never played Northern Alabama,” Skirka said. “I’m excited to go down there and kind of see what they’re all about.”

The Lions are still trying to get momentum at this point in the season, as they are currently 3-12 overall. The Lions ended last year with a similar winning ratio, having gone 16-38 in 2019.

Hitting hasn’t come easy for the Lions in 2020. Not a single batter is hitting over .300. Junior third baseman Reid Homan leads the team in batting average at .281. Homan is also the leader in runs with seven and he’s tied for second on the team with five RBIs. Senior outfielder Colt Chrestman is hitting .263 with a pair of RBIs.

Junior infielder Danielf Devne leads the team with six RBIs. Compared to the RBI leaders for the Racers, senior outfielders Ryan Perkins and Brock Anderson each have 21 RBIs. In total, the Lions have driven in 40 runs, a number that pales in comparison to the 122 runs the Racers have batted in.

Perhaps the lack of hitting for the Lions is because of the loss of hitters like former utility player Elliot Davis, who hit a respectable .273 on the year. Davis also had 24 RBIs on the season, tied for third most of any Lion in 2019. Shortstop Peyton Sockwell also had 24 RBIs for the Lions before graduating in 2019.

With the way the Racers’ pitching staff has been dominating over the past few weeks, the Lions shouldn’t pose much of a threat. If the bats are as hot as they were in the last game against the Governors, the Racers should be able to secure a win by a wide margin.

After the single game against the Lions, the Racers set their sights on another conference contender when they play on Friday, March 13, against Eastern Illinois University.

The Panthers are sitting right at .500 with a record of 6-6 . 2019 was a respectable year for the Panthers, who maintained a 26-30 overall.

Sophomore infielder Trey Sweeney has started in all 12 games this season, hitting .306 and driving in seven runs, the most of any Panther thus far. Sophomore infielder Dalton Doyle has driven in five thus far and is hitting a modest .211. Senior infielder Christian Pena is hitting a respectable .256 on the season.

Pitching has been incredible for the Panthers this season. Junior right-hander Blake Malatestinic is 3-0 on the year with a 1.69 ERA. It’s likely he’ll get the start on the mound for the first game of the series. The matchup between Malatestinic and senior righty Trevor McMurray for the Racers might make for an icy pitchers’ duel.

Skirka and the Racers are glad to be hosting the series against a conference opponent.

“[We’re] excited to have our OVC series at home on Friday,” Skirka said. “They’ll be coming in hot, so we’re looking to kick that off on Friday.”

The Racers will take on the Lions at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, in Florence, Alabama before their three game series against the Panthers at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Reagan Field.