International Student Spotlight: Student from Tokyo shares favorite campus experiences

Shrijana Tuladhar

Contributing Writer

stuladhar@murraystate.edu

Cady Stribling

Features Editor

cstribling1@murraystate.edu

One of the best experiences a college student can have is studying abroad and connecting with others from all over the world.

Murray State is a hub for international students to do just this. With students from 46 different countries, international students are an essential component to the Racer community.

Minae Ishijima, sophomore graphic communications media major, came to rural Kentucky from Tokyo, Japan.

After arriving in the United States at 16 years old, she spent a year with a host family in Camden, Tennessee. When it was time to decide which university to attend, she chose Murray State because she wanted to live as close to her host family as possible.

“I consider Murray my home,” Ishijima said. “Home is where I come back to and where the people I care about are.”

Jokingly, Ishijima said it was also a necessity to move to a university with plenty of sweet tea.

Ishijima’s favorite place on campus is the Waterfield Library.

“I love to hang out at the library,” Ishijima said. “Every time I walk in, I always find my friends, and it’s somewhere we can all sit on the couch, get together and talk.”

Ishijima wasted no time in engaging with campus life and activities by becoming the International Student Organization secretary. As secretary, she helps the office plan and execute events with other ISO committee members and officers.

“One time [the office] did not have enough students participating in any events and were at a loss as to what to do,” Ishijima said. “I love Disney movies, so I suggested to the officers that we should all go see the new Frozen movie. That was a very successful event.”

Currently, Ishijima is preparing Multicultural Night, an international food competition in Winslow Dining Hall on March 11. For this annual event, students from the same country form a team to cook international dishes for a panel of judges.

Ishijima makes it a priority to help other international students adjust to the Racer life. One of her favorite parts about studying abroad is making friends with new students and showing them around campus.

“I love my friends, and even though they leave Murray, the memories I make with them will always be here,” Ishijima said.