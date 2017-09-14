Kubin’s late goal keeps Racers unbeaten

Story by Gage Johnson, Contributing writer

Murray State traveled to Morehead State on Thursday looking to start off conference play with a win.

The Racers were able to finish the job by claiming their second overtime victory of the season with a score of 1-0.

Coming off of a 4-3 overtime victory against the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, the Racers looked to try and get ahead of the game early. They managed to get seven shots off in the first half, but failed to convert. The defense however, held their ground and managed to keep the game scoreless going into the second period.

Murray State’s defense continued to stifle the Eagles’ offense, holding them to just one shot in the second half.

However, the Racers’ offensive attack was still unable to score on eight more shots in the second half, causing the game to go into overtime.

After Morehead State missed two shots on goal in overtime, the Racers capitalized by scoring the first and final goal of the game on a score by freshman forward Rebecca Kubin. The goal was Kubin’s third of the season, and gave Murray State the victory with one minute, 30 seconds left in overtime.

After extending their program-best start to 6-0-0, the Racers are headed back home where they will host a 6-0-1 Saint Louis University team at Cutchin Field at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.