On-campus explosion injures university employee

Story by Bryan Edwards, Sports Editor

An explosion on campus at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday afternoon destroyed a section of James H. Richmond Residential Hall.

Murray State administration said a gas leak caused the explosion in the southern and eastern wings of Richmond. Large parts of both the second and first floor of the building have been destroyed

The blast caused damages to Winslow Dining Hall as well, shattering windows throughout the along the building’s exterior.

First responders said the gas hasn’t been turned off and they are asking the public to stay away from the area.

Murray State employee, Dakota Fields, has been injured in the incident and is receiving medical treatment at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. He is in stable condition.

We will be providing updates as this story develops.

























Photos by Cameron Witte/The News