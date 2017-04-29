Keeping Connected with SGA 4-26-17

Story by Katlyn Mackie, Staff writer

The Student Government Association Senate voted to pass legislation for bills 81-17-B1 and 81-17-B2.

The purpose of bill 81-17-B1 is for the student senate of SGA to adopt the amendments to the bylaws while bill 81-17-B2 is meant to adopt amendments to the SGA constitution.

The amendments made to the bylaws, as per bill 81-17-B1, include revisions to senate membership, elections of RCA presidents being organized by SGA and a requirement of a 2.0 grade point average for members.

Amendments made to the constitution, stated in bill 81-17-B2, include updates on the duties and requirements of various officers and the student senate.

President Bob Davies attended the SGA meeting – the last one of the semester – to thank the members of SGA for their support and dedication.

“I sincerely appreciate the wisdom that you bring, the ideas that you have and the conversations over this past year,” Davies said.

The Judicial Board was reconfirmed in it’s entirety, as per the constitution which states that justices must be confirmed by the senate each year. Senate confirmations also took place with the following people holding senate positions:

Austin Gordon, Webmaster

Brianna Barnes, Publications and Literature

J.T. Payne, Senator at Large

Bryanna Handley, Education and Human services

Noah Ferguson, Agriculture

Clint Combs, former SGA president, said he voted against increases proposed at the Board of Regents meeting on April 21, but to no avail. There will be a five percent tuition increase, four percent housing increase and a three percent dinning increase.

Upcoming Events: