ClarkStock tradition “rains” on

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Woodstock, Lee Clark Residential College hosted their eighth Clarkstock in New Franklin Residential College’s common area.

Typically hosted on the intramural soccer field in front of Clark, the event was moved last minute due to rain showers.

College head of Clark, Chris Trzepacz, said the original plan was to close down Waldrop Street, the road in front of Clark, to make the festival a large street festival.

Resident Adviser and Philanthropy Committee Head Heather Broughton, senior from Falls of Rough, Kentucky, thought it would more inclusive because with the street blocked off the area would be much more congested. Broughton expressed her disappointment concerning the weather.

“It was kind of sad that some people missed out on the experience because either they weren’t sure where it was, or they didn’t want to go out in the rain,” said Broughton.

The forecast for Saturday predicted rain, so the committee made the call the night before to move the venue to New Franklin.

Jack Lee, junior from Louisville, Kentucky, and head of the Clarkstock music committee, said the decision to move the event inside was made after the weather forecast showed an 80 percent chance of rain for Saturday.

Trzepacz said there were over 200 students in attendance last year, while an estimated 125 students attended this year.

Local businesses such as Station Burger, Sally’s and Ribbon Chix donated items and gift certificates to be raffled off to raise money for non-profit organization Main Street Youth. The establishment is an after-school program that allows volunteers to advise and mentor students within the Murray-Calloway County school system.

In total, there were about 35 prizes raffled off, and tie-dye T-shirts were sold to raise money for the organization. Over $450 was raised.

“It’s such a great experience, especially for new freshmen, people who are starting to get involved or people who love music,” said Broughton.

Trzepacz said the idea of Clarkstock originally came about when a group of student residents wanted to get together and play music, and they decided to jam together in front of a larger group of people.

“Clarkstock is a good opportunity to meet new people and to enjoy some free food and music of different genres,” said Shannon Enzenberger, a sophomore and Clark resident from Tawas, Michigan. “It’s a nice day, even though it’s not a nice day outside.”

Six bands played at Clarkstock and performed a variety of genres including heavy metal, acoustics and country music. Originally bands were going to be sought out by advertising the event, but enough bands contacted Clark that advertising was not necessary.