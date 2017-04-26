Racers take game one against Evansville

Story by Kelly Diesel, Staff Writer

Murray State came away with an 8-1 victory in the first game of a two-game series against the University of Evansville at Brooks Stadium in Paducah, Kentucky.

Senior pitcher Jack Hranec got the start for the Racers and pitched 6.1 innings, giving up just one run on five hits and striking out eight of the 24 batters faced.

After going scoreless in the first five innings, junior outfielder Brandon Gutzler got the Racers on the board first with a solo home run to left-center field. Gutzler’s has 10 home runs and 48 RBIs on the year.

Later in the sixth inning, junior infielder Caleb Hicks hit an RBI single to right field, scoring senior catcher Tyler Lawrence. Hicks’ RBI single was followed by an RBI single up the middle from sophomore infielder Jaron Robinson, scoring junior infielder Kipp Moore and putting the Racers up 3-0.

Evansville responded in the top of the seventh with a solo home run to right field from junior catcher Travis Tokarek.

Murray State scored again in the bottom of the seventh off an RBI double from Lawrence that scored Gutzler from second, making it a 4-1 game.

The Racers added four runs in the bottom of the eighth, starting with a solo home run to left field from freshman infielder Davis Sims. Later in the eighth, with the bases loaded, senior outfielder Aaron Bence hit an RBI sacrifice fly to center field.

Gutzler followed Bence with a two-run RBI single to center field and gave the Racers a 8-1 lead. Murray State kept the lead until the final out.

The Racers will play game two of their series with UE at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 in Evansville, Indiana.