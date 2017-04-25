Keeping Connected with SGA 4-19-17

Story by Sabra Jackson, Staff writer

Student Government President, Tori Wood, held her first meeting April 19 to review SGA’s mission statement.

The mission statement is in the process of being redrafted to keep up with current policies. The draft was given to the executive board to review. Members are asked to go online and review the statement and provide feedback by May 4.

Legislation for bills 81-17-B1, bill to adopt the amendment for SGA bylaws, and 81-17-B2, the bill to adopt the amendment for the SGA constitution, did not pass due to not enough senate members in attendance at the meeting. Three-fourths of the forty members must be present and vote for the bills to pass.

There will be a Board of Regents meeting Friday, April 21 that will discuss the five percent tuition increase. Clint Combs, former SGA president, said he voting “no” to tuition increases, as well as an increase for SGA.

“My hope is that we can continue to search for alternative revenue sources, lobby our lawmakers for more state support, and increase enrollment, as to stop passing the costs onto our students,” Combs said.

Combs said the meeting will also cover the proposed housing and dining increases as well.

New senate chairs have been placed in office. Members applied and were interviewed by the executive board and then chosen to represent a specific area.

New officers:

Austin Zinobile- Senate chair of university affairs

Caleb Brannon- Senate chair of Government Relations

Connor Moore- Senate chair of election ways and means

The last meeting will be April 26.

Upcoming Events: