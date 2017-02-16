POLICE BEAT 2-16-17

Feb. 8

10:25 a.m. Murray State Parking Management reported a vehicle with its headlights left on in the Business Building parking lot. The owner was notified.

10:44 a.m. A caller reported a reckless driver at the West Farm. Officers were notified and made contact with the driver. A verbal warning was issued and an information report was taken.

Feb. 9

12:43 a.m. A caller reported the smell of marijuana at White Residential College. Officers and the on-call residence director were notified. A citation was issued for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

9:17 a.m. A caller reported a non-injury motor vehicle collision in the Old Richmond Residential College rear parking lot. Officers were notified and a collision report was taken.

Feb. 10

12:38 a.m. A caller reported a harassment complaint at James H. Richmond Residential College. Officers were notified and a report was taken for harassment with physical contact, no injury.

10:06 p.m. Public Safety reported a medical emergency at the William “Bill” Cherry Agricultural Exposition Center. The person was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital and a medical report was taken.

Feb. 11

4:49 p.m. A caller reported a maintenance issue at James H. Richmond Residential College. Officers and the Central Heating and Cooling Plant were notified. The maintenance issue was because of a burned ballast in a light and no threat of fire was detected.

6:36 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on Shroat Drive. A verbal warning was issued for improper equipment.

Feb. 12

5:49 p.m. A person reported a theft of property. Officers were notified and a report was taken for theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle less than $500.

11:36 p.m. A caller reported the smell of marijuana at White Residential College. Officers and the on-call residence director were notified and an information report was taken.

Feb. 13

8:09 a.m. A caller reported a theft of property at Blackburn Science Building. Officers were notified and a report was taken for fraudulent use of a credit card.

10:34 p.m. A caller reported the smell of marijuana at White Residential College. Officers were notified and a citation was issued for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 14

1:49 p.m. Public Safety served a criminal summons for fraudulent use of a credit card less than $500.

8:57 p.m. Public Safety received a general incident reporting form in reference to an animal complaint at Regents Residential College. Officers were notified and an information report was taken.

Racer assists – 0

Motorist assists – 0

Arrests – 0

Alicia Steele, Assistant News Editor, compiles Police Beat with materials provided by Public Safety and Emergency Management.

Not all dispatched calls are listed.