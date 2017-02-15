Purchase Parkway restricted traffic starting Feb. 15

Staff Report

Northbound traffic on the Julian M. Carroll Purchase Parkway in Graves County will be restricted to one lane Feb. 15 starting at 10 a.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the restriction is expected to last through Feb. 17 and is to allow deck patching on the Possum Creek Bridge.

All northbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in the work zone Wednesday.

Thursday, all northbound traffic will move to the right-hand lane or driving lane in the work zone.