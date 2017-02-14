Alpha Gams “kiss away hunger”

By Nick Erickson, Staff writer

Alpha Gamma Delta is aiming to make a difference this February, as they held their “XOXO Gossip Squirrel” event last week and also will be holding a blood drive at Murray State in correlation to the sorority’s Annual Week of Service..

The sorority’s fourth annual “XOXO Gossip Squirrel” event was held in the Curris Center on Feb. 8-10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Using the tagline, “Kiss Away Hunger,” bags of Hershey’s Kisses were sold for $3 to raise money for ending world hunger. Attached to each bag was a valentine, which greeks could give to other greeks.

Philanthropy coordinator, Hattie Grinn, said raising money for the cause is important to her and her sisters.

“Raising money to fight hunger is something we love to do,” Grinn said. “There is so much work behind it, and it takes each sister for a successful event.”

Grinn said the name came from fellow sorority sister, Rachel Ross, when the group was searching for a philanthropic event.

“Since Gossip Girl was a popular television show at the time, it fit well,” Madison Barletto, organizer for the event, said. “Plus, it’s held very close to Valentine’s Day.”

As the event was underway, the sorority kept score of which fraternity and sorority received the most valentines. On Wednesday, Kappa Delta took first place sorority, with Alpha Sigma Alpha and Delta Zeta taking second and third place, respectively. Sigma Chi took first place fraternity, with Pi Kappa Alpha and Alpha Tau Omega in second and third.

Hannah Combs, sophomore from Hazard, Kentucky, said participating in the event is a fun and useful way to spread awareness.

“Everyone needs to be aware that people go to bed hungry every night,” Combs said. “It’s up to us to put an end to it, and this event is one of more interactive ways to accomplish this.”

In addition to the recent hunger-awareness event, Alpha Gamma Delta is also holding a blood drive on campus.

The sorority has partnered up with the American Red Cross for the blood drive, which will be held Feb. 16-17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Barletto said a table will be set up at the Curris Center. There, students will be able to find information about the blood drive, including where to sign up. The drive is open to anyone who is eligible to give blood.

Students must sign up online at redcrossblood.org and enter the password “MSUKY” in order to schedule their donating appointment.

“We encourage everyone to come out and donate for the cause,” Barletto said. “A little really does go a long way.”