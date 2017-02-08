Pakistani student makes most of short stay

By Nick Erickson, Staff writer

There is an abundance of foreign exchange students who travel from their home countries to attend Murray State. However, not many of those students stay for the traditional college timespan of four years. Not many of these students affiliate themselves with Greek life on campus, either. Birth Subhash, exchange student from Karachi, Pakistan, is breaking this norm by rushing Sigma Pi this semester and immersing himself in the activities and friendship the fraternity has to offer.

Subhash, a junior computer science major, came to Murray State through the International Research and Exchanges Board (IREX), which chose Murray State as his best fit.

“I’m here for just one semester, but I can accomplish a lot,” Subhash said. “Although it’s such a short stay, I’m so happy with Murray.”

Subhash said he wanted to enroll in the foreign exchange program to learn more about U.S. culture, as well as his own.

Subhash said IREX required him to engage in an on-campus student organization, and he said joining a fraternity was a great opportunity to do so. He had never known about Sigma Pi before coming to Murray State, but soon knew it was the fraternity for him.

“I met with one guy from Sigma Pi, and he told me everything about it,” Subhash said. “Then, I met with other brothers and everyone was really helping, so I decided to join.”

Subhash said he has some other requirements from the IREX, and he plans to correlate with his relations with the fraternity.

“I can complete most of the program requirements through being in Sigma Pi,” Subhash said. “For example, I can do my 20 hours of community service, all while being with my brothers.”

Subhash said he does not know anyone else from Pakistan here at Murray State but hopes to see more students from his country to come to Murray State to studies.

In light of President Donald Trump’s recent immigration order, Subhash has decided not to be too opinionated on the matter.

“I’ve heard a good deal about it, and I believe there would be a specific reason for his statement,” Subhash said. “Therefore, I have a neutral opinion about it.”

The order from the president that was in effect, prohibited people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States.

Subhash said he will not worry until his home country becomes targeted.

“I just want to make sure that out of the seven targeted countries, Pakistan is not one of them,” Subhash said.

Subhash plans on returning to Pakistan at the end of the semester, but his admiration and initiative will linger and serve to pave the way for future foreign exchange students in Greek life.