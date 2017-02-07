Letter to the editor 2-9-17

From Martin Cothran at The Family Foundation of Kentucky:

A number of state legislatures have seen the introduction of proposed laws that would restrict bathroom use in schools according to the student’s biological sex. Kentucky is one of them.

The case for these bills is quite simple: Many parents don’t want their children using school facilities like bathrooms and locker rooms with students of the opposite biological sex. They think there are already enough problems with sexual harassment, not to mention the simple embarrassment a child naturally experiences when having to fully or partially disrobe in close quarters without the kind of privacy sex-segregated facilities have always provided.

Parents aren’t thinking about discrimination when it comes to rules governing school facilities. All they care about is the well-being of their children.

One of the arguments against such laws is that transgender students will be safer if they are allowed to use the bathroom of their choice, regardless of biology.

However, it is never explained how a biological female using a male bathroom or a biological male using a female bathroom will be safer. In fact, to some people it sounds like a recipe for trouble.

More practically speaking, bathrooms aren’t made for politics: They’re made for biological realities. A simple inspection of the appliances in any bathroom will make that clear.

Despite common sense arguments in favor of such legislation, a few conservatives have been spooked by arguments that Kentucky will suffer the same fate as North Carolina, if we pass such legislation. Liberals argue that North Carolina lost business and the governor lost reelection as a result. This argument has everything going for it but the evidence.

In fact, the governor was tepid in his support of the legislation and tarnished by other issues that cost him popularity. Meanwhile, the sponsor of the North Carolina bill did not lose last November but was actually promoted by his constituents from the House to the Senate. And the state’s attorney general, the chief advocate for the bill, won reelection by over 300,000 votes!

And a loss of jobs in the state? North Carolina experienced the eighth fastest job growth of any state in 2016 and is predicted to add over 100,000 jobs in 2017. It also outpaced the average of other states in numerous economic indicators.

Bathrooms need to be depoliticized. It’s not only common sense and good business, it’s better for children.