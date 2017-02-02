POLICE BEAT 2/2/17

Jan. 25

10:35 a.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop at 12th and Poplar streets. A citation was issued for failure to wear a seat belt and a report was taken and a citation was issued for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

1:33 p.m. The Murray Police Department reported a vehicle striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk at 16th Street and Howton Agricultural Engineering Building. Officers, Student Affairs and International Student Affairs were notified. The patient was transported by Murray Ambulance Service and a collision report was taken.

Jan. 26

4:49 p.m. A caller reported the smell of marijuana at Hart Residential College. Officers and the on-call residence director were notified and an information report was taken.

10:29 p.m. A person reported a possible fight at James H. Richmond Residential College via the LiveSafe app. Officers were notified and a report was taken for harassment and harassment with physical contact.

Jan. 27

1:16 a.m. A residential adviser reported information to Public Safety in reference to the intramural field lights being on. The Central Heating and Cooling Plant was notified.

9:34 p.m. A caller reported an electrical issue on the Pony Express. Officers and the Central Heating and Cooling Plant were notified. The cause of the issue was a mechanical malfunction. No threat of fire was determined and an information report was taken.

Jan. 28

1:45 a.m. A caller reported a medical emergency at Hester College. Officers, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and Student Affairs were notified. The patient refused transport and a medical report was taken.

12:42 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop at Payne Street and White Residential College. A verbal warning was issued for failure to wear a seat belt.

Jan. 29

1:22 a.m. Public Safety received an emergency call box activation in the Wellness Center parking lot with a negative response. Officers were notified.

11:47 a.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on North 17th Street and Ryan Avenue. A citation was issued for second-offense failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration receipt and no registration plate. The driver was arrested on a warrant for multiple traffic offenses.

Jan. 30

10:46 a.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop in the Bradley Bookstore parking lot. A verbal warning was issued for careless driving.

11:35 p.m. A caller reported a medical emergency at Hart Residential College. Officers and Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service were notified. The patient refused transport and a medical report was taken.

Jan. 31

4:11 p.m. A caller reported the smell of marijuana at White Residential College. Officers were notified and an information report was taken.

10:29 p.m. A caller requested an escort to a residential college. Racer Patrol was notified.

Racer assists – 0

Motorist assists – 1

Arrests – 1

Alicia Steele, Assistant News Editor, compiles Police Beat with materials provided by Public Safety and Emergency Management.

Not all dispatched calls are listed.