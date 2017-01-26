SEMO tops Racers with 14-6 point final run

Story by Collin Morris, Assistant Sports Editor

The Murray State women’s basketball team dropped its second-straight conference game Wednesday, losing to Southeast Missouri State by a score of 79-70.

After losing to Austin Peay State 75-63, the Racers have now lost three of their last five games and remain tied for third place in the OVC with a 4-3 overall conference record. Belmont (8-0), Morehead State (6-2) and Eastern Kentucky (4-3) comprise the peak of the OVC standings.

The nine-point final margin does not accurately reflect the pace of the game, as the first half ended with a Murray State lead and a score of 29-28.

Offensively, the Racers relied on bench contributors Bria Bethea, junior guard, who scored 7 points on 60 percent shooting, and Taylor Reese, sophomore forward, who added 4 points on 67 percent shooting. The starters finished the first half with a 29 percent field goal percentage, converting only six of their 21 shots.

The Racers then began to pull away out of halftime, winning the third quarter 27-22, only to be met with a fourth quarter effort from the Redhawks.

SEMO won the final quarter 29-14 and finished game with a 14-6 run.

Ke’Shunan James, junior forward, played slightly above her averages, earning a double-double with 23 points on 30 percent shooting and 10 rebounds. Bethea finished with 16 points on 50 percent shooting and eight rebounds in her 32 minutes off the bench.

SEMO put four players in double-digit scoring figures, including senior guard Bri Mitchell, who finished with 25 points on 48 percent shooting.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the CFSB Center, the Racers will end their three-game road trip against the 5-16 (2-6 OVC) Skyhawks of UT Martin.