Racers lead early, struggle late in loss to Eastern Tennessee State

Story by Bryan Edwards, Staff writer

The Murray State women’s basketball team traveled to Johnson City, Tennessee, to face off against Eastern Tennessee State in the second and final game of the Racers road trip.

After jumping out to an early lead, struggles from the 3-point line the Racers late as they fell to the Buccaneers 79-60.

After scoring 25 points, shooting 10-of-17 in the first quarter, the Racers struggled for the remainder of the game, only scoring 35 points in the last three quarters shooting 15-of-52.

The Racers also shot 5-of-28 from behind the 3-point line, totaling a season low 18 percent.

Three Racers scored in double figures, including sophomore forward Abria Gulledge, who led the Racers with 18 points, shooting 7-of-16 from the field, and junior forward Ke’Shunan James recorded 14 points, shooting 6-of-21 from the field and grabbing seven rebounds.

The Buccaneers capitalized on the Racers’ struggle shooting from the field. While leading the game 52-50, Eastern Tennessee State went on a 17-0 run over a five-minute span to extend the lead to 69-50.

Eastern Tennessee State shot 49 percent from the field, shooting 31-of-63, and had two players reach 20 points in the contest.

The Racers’ record is 4-3 after their second-straight loss of the year but will look to end their two-game skid at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 against the University of Evansville Purple Aces at the CFSB Center.