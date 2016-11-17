Search for provost and vice president of Academic Affairs continues

Staff Report

President Bob Davies announced the extension of the search for provost and vice president for Academic Affairs in an email to faculty and staff Thursday afternoon.

“While both candidates who visited campus last week demonstrated strong leadership ability and had outstanding academic credentials, it was apparent from the feedback I received that neither candidate was the right fit for our campus,” Davies wrote in the email.

Davies wrote the position is critical to the future of Murray State. Moving forward, the search will be through a nationally-recognized search firm to expand to a wider pool of qualified and diverse candidates to find the candidate who is the best fit for “the finest place we know.”

Renae Duncan will continue to serve as acting provost and vice president for Academic Affairs until a new candidate fills the position.

Davies thanked Duncan, the Search Committee and those who participated in giving feedback on the search candidates in his email.

At this time, there is no released schedule on the extension of the search.