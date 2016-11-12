Rifle wins Buckeye Open

Story by Blake Sandlin, contributing writer

The Murray State rifle team collected another win this weekend, beating out five competing teams in the 2016 Buckeye Open, hosted by Ohio State.

The Racers finished with a score of 2,334 in smallbore in addition to a final score of 2,379 in air rifle, totalling for an aggregate score of 4,713. Their shooting during the tournament was yet another Murray State record set by this year’s team, as their air rifle score was the highest shot in program history.

This record-breaking performance was the second within the past two weeks, as just last week the Racers broke the school record in air rifle against Morehead State.

The tournament, held at the Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range, consisted of Ohio State, North Carolina State, University of Nevada and the University of Memphis. The sixth ranked Buckeyes of Ohio State came in second to the Racers, finishing with an aggregate score of 4,675.

For the Racers, sophomore Mackenzie Martin from Fairhaven, Massachusetts led the way, shooting 584 in smallbore and 595 in air rifle, finishing with 1,179. Her score was the second highest of all shooters on the day, as she finished behind Nevada sophomore, Mitchell Van Pattan, who shot an 1,182.

Also pitching in for Murray State was Ben Estes, junior from Ozark, Missouri, who scored an 1,176, shooting a 580 in smallbore and a 596 in air rifle.

The Racers will be back in action next week when they travel to Jacksonville, Alabama to take on Jacksonville State at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Gamecock Rifle Range.