Racers share OVC regular-season title with Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Story by Blake Sandlin, contributing writer

Murray State’s women’s soccer team claimed a share of the OVC regular-season title Thursday in a 0-0 draw against Austin Peay State University, but Murray State will host the OVC Tournament.

The match took place in Clarksville, Tennessee, and was the last regular season game for both teams. The Racers have remained undefeated in the OVC this year, finishing with a conference record of 7-0-3.

Two overtimes weren’t enough to decide the winner of this match, though both teams had their chances. The Racers had ten shots with four shots on goal while the Governors of Austin Peay had 11 shots with five shots on goal.

Murray State’s goalkeeper Alex Steigerwald, sophomore from West Chester, Ohio, had five saves on the night. Lindsey Todd, junior goalkeeper from Austin Peay, had four saves.

Harriet Withers, junior from Murwillumbah, Australia, who is currently leading the OVC with the most shots per game, had six shots with two on goal. Kirstin Robertson, junior from Ashland City, Tennessee, had three shots for the Governors with one on goal.

In a match that came down to the final buzzer, Head Coach Jeremy Groves said he had pride in his team’s ability to battle with their regular season title at stake.

“This was an extremely hard-fought match,” Groves said. “I’m so proud of the girls and how hard they fought to get this one tonight. We’re very happy to win the OVC title and we’re looking forward to hosting the OVC tournament at Murray State next week.”

Because Friday match ended in a draw, Murray State will receive a bye as well as home-field advantage when they plays its semifinal match in the OVC Soccer Championship.

The Racers will begin their postseason campaign on at 2 p.m. Friday at Cutchin Field, where they play the winner of Austin Peay and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the quarterfinal match.