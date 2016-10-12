All Majors and STEM career fairs provide opportunities for students

Story by Bella Utley, Contributing writer

Murray State held an All Majors Career Fair on Oct. 11 and a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Career Fair on Oct. 12 to benefit students searching for internships, career paths or graduate programs.

Ray Karraker, employer relations director of Career Services, said this event helps “bring students in contact with potential internships or career opportunities.”

He said this event has been going on for over 20 years and has gradually grown each year, with about 500 students attending this fall.

The fall 2015 career fair was the first time that the fair was split into two days, with the first day having more generalized programs, and the second day catering more to the STEM and medical fields.

“Give or take, there are about 129 businesses coming to Murray over the two days,” Karraker said.

Karraker said this event helps students practice talking to employers while benefitting the employers by giving them the opportunity to connect with students ready to join the workforce.

Shakyra Young, recruiter for PhysAssist, said this is the first year their company has been at the career fair.

Young said PhysAssist was searching for pre-health students with 30 or more credit hour that have communication and people skills.

Annesha Jackson, senior from Hickman, Kentucky, is an Occupational Safety and Health major who said she is looking for an internship that could lead into a full-time career.

“This is a good opportunity for narrowing things down for students,” Jackson said. “It allows us to look at things on a smaller scale and have more face-to-face time with possible employers.”

Career Services also offers a Teacher Fair in November and April for education majors. The next All Majors Career Fair will be March 14 and 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Curris Center Ballroom.