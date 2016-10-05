Women’s golf earns second win

Story by Collin Morris, contributing writer

The Murray State Women’s golf team earned a first place finish for the second time in its fall season at the Missouri Valley Conference Preview, hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Racers beat the University of Missouri-Kansas City by 13 strokes after being led by Linette Holmslykke, sophomore from Vejle, Sweden, who shot 2-under-par, 70-73-71—214. Holmslykke finished fourth, with two teammates, Moa Folke, junior from Tranas, Sweden, and Sydney Kelley, senior from Paducah, Kentucky, closely behind. Folke and Kelley tied in sixth place, shooting 2-over-par with scores of 74-72-73—219 and 70-76-77—223, respectively. Anna Moore, junior from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, also finished in the top ten, 3-over-par, 76-71-74—221.

In addition to the team performance, the Racers had Jane Watts, sophomore from Versailles, Kentucky, make her first career hole-in-one. Watts’ achievement came early in the day, making the shot on Dalhousie’s par-3 fifth hole from 134 yards out. Watts tied for 50th and finished 10-over-par with a score of 75-79-85—239.

Murray State’s next tournament will take place Oct. 10-11 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, at Hattiesburg Country Club for the Golden Eagle Jam hosted by Southern Mississippi University.