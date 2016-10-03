Urgent care clinic opens in Murray

Story by Bella Utley, Contributing writer

Fast Pace Urgent Care Clinic opened on Oct. 1, offering health care opportunities to the Murray community.

According to the clinic’s website, the facility offers a variety of services to the community, including treatment of minor injuries, vaccines, routine physicals and management of conditions such as asthma or diabetes.

The clinic accepts most major insurance providers and offers convenient payment plans to create easier access to health care, according to its website.

According to the website, there are more than 36 Fast Pace Urgent Care clinics spreading throughout Kentucky and Tennessee. Each clinic offers on-site lab testing and has X-ray capabilities.

Penny Clenny, an employee at the clinic, said the clinic offers urgent care, primary care and walk-in availability.

Gabby Hardison, freshman from Medina, Tennessee, said Fast Pace is a good idea but she will be using Health Services on campus due to convenience.

“I think it’s a great investment for the city of Murray, especially for the residents needing quick care without having the time to wait at a regular outpatient clinic,” Hardison said.

Kendal Clark, freshman from Milan, Tennessee, said she does not plan on using the clinic and questioned how long this one will last in Murray.

“It will be harder and harder for the more established clinics to stay afloat,” Clark said.

Located at 506 N. 12th St., the facility is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.