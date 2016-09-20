Construction along U.S. Route 641 begins Thursday

Staff Report

Milling and paving along section U.S. Route 641/12th Street will begin Thursday and is expected to end Saturday.

The project extends from U.S. Route 641/12th Street from state Route 1550/Glendale Road at mile point 6.66, extending northward for a distance of 2.04 miles.

Approximately 25,000 vehicles travel this section on an average day, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

Additional paving will begin Monday night and will continue through Wednesday night, weather permitting. The contractor will work from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day to avoid causing traffic delays.

All paving along this section should be completed by Sept. 29.

Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the main contractor on this $1,033,354 highway improvement project, according to KYTC.